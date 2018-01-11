Courtesy Getty Images.

Texas has been hard-hit by the flu and now one of the state's favorite citizens has it.

Willie Nelson fans have been worried since he abruptly ended his concert in San Diego last weekend after coughing and experiencing breathing difficulties during the first song of his performance.

Concert attendants say the 84-year-old music legend left the stage in the midst of concert opener "Whiskey River" and did not return, According to the San Diego Union Tribune.

He canceled the rest of his concerts for the month. Now, his spokesperson has confirmed that it is the flu.

"Willie has the flu and he will be fine," said Elaine Schock, Nelson's longtime publicist. She added that Nelson is recovering at his home in Maui and will be back on the road Feb. 7 to play a show in Macon, Ga.

Bill Mack, a country music DJ in Fort Worth posted on Faceboo that he spoke with Nelson and he's already feeling better.

Nelson also had to cancel several shows last winter because of health issues but he rallied in time to play RodeoHouston.

