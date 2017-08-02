Who knew J-Lo had a twin in H-Town?

HOUSTON - A single mom from Houston has become a social media sensation thanks to selfies that bear a striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez.
On Instagram, she’s known as JayfromHouston and she has 130,000 followers. In real life, she is Janice Garay, a 28-year-old fitness buff, who has posted dozens of photos on Instagram.
Commenters often pointed out that she could be J-Lo’s twin and her photos started going viral.
A magazine in Belgium even shared Garay’s photo next to an article about Lopez losing weight since striking up a romance with former Yankee Alex Rodriguez.
Garay is hoping the attention will lead to a face-to-face meeting with “Jenny From the Block.” In the meantime, it appears to be opening doors in other ways.
“I’m in tears of joy right now for all these opportunities that are being sent my way,” she posted Wednesday afternoon. “I wish I could announce but not just yet. I remember praying for a miracle, I kept asking God to give me strength to hold on and not give up no matter what was being thrown my way.”
"Sometimes I forget how strong of a woman I am until I'm put in situations where I have no choice but to boss up." 👊🏽🤘🏽🤷🏽♀️💓🙏🏾💪🏽 🏆🏆🏆Turn your Post notifications on , got so much coming up, be ready! 🎥😘😌❤️ #9DaysOut #Npc #lachampionships #figure #bodybuilding #athlete #teamcobra #jayfromhouston #bodybuilder #losangeles #california #workhard #motivation #driven #ambition #focus #Blessed #procardchasing #champ #positivevibesonly #preplife
Jay, who has a young daughter, credits fitness with changing her life. Stay tuned to see what lies ahead for this J-Lo lookalike.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs