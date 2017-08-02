Who knew J-Lo had a twin in H-Town?

HOUSTON - A single mom from Houston has become a social media sensation thanks to selfies that bear a striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez.

On Instagram, she’s known as JayfromHouston and she has 130,000 followers. In real life, she is Janice Garay, a 28-year-old fitness buff, who has posted dozens of photos on Instagram.

Commenters often pointed out that she could be J-Lo’s twin and her photos started going viral.

Man with all these comments of me and @jlo I think it's that time I should meet @jlo and take a picture together, what do you guys think?! 🤗😍🤔 Who can make that happen?! 💓🙏🏾 Let's ALL tag her in the comments! 💯 #JLO #JENNIFERLOPEZ #JAYFROMHOUSTON #twinning #JLOVERS #MyIdol #tsrcelebritylookalikes A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

A magazine in Belgium even shared Garay’s photo next to an article about Lopez losing weight since striking up a romance with former Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

😳 WOW! Never did I expect to see my selfies in a magazine lol Someone sent me this from Belgium 🇧🇪...never would have known, I wonder how many more magazines I'm in (in the U.S) 🤔 time to go on a hunt lol 💓 thank you again to my followers for all your support , it means so much! 🙏🏾💪🏽😍 A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Garay is hoping the attention will lead to a face-to-face meeting with “Jenny From the Block.” In the meantime, it appears to be opening doors in other ways.

“I’m in tears of joy right now for all these opportunities that are being sent my way,” she posted Wednesday afternoon. “I wish I could announce but not just yet. I remember praying for a miracle, I kept asking God to give me strength to hold on and not give up no matter what was being thrown my way.”

Jay, who has a young daughter, credits fitness with changing her life. Stay tuned to see what lies ahead for this J-Lo lookalike.

I win because I'm not afraid of losing! 🎥😌💪🏽🙏🏾💓 A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

© 2017 KHOU-TV