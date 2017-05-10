Who is the richest rapper with a net worth of $820M?

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

After going viral for reclining on the Met Gala steps last week, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has another reason to rest easy.

Combs has Cîroc vodka and the Revolt TV network to thank for his latest accomplishment: topping Forbes' list of 2017's wealthiest rappers. Released Wednesday, the annual list shows the music mogul retaining his top spot as the highest-earning rapper, nearing the billionaire mark with a $820 million net worth, an increase from last year's $750 million.

While Combs' fortunes continue to grow, bolstered by his deal with Cîroc and his shares in Revolt, the No. 2 rapper on the list isn't far behind. Jay Z's net worth skyrocket 30% over the past year, following Sprint's $200 million investment in his Tidal streaming service, bringing his overall fortunes to $810 million, just $10 million shy of Diddy's.

Coming in at No. 3 is Andre “Dr. Dre” Young, with a net worth of $740 million, largely from his Beats deal with Apple in 2014. After Dr. Dre, the list sees a big drop in net worth; placing fourth is Birdman with $110 million, whose Cash Money Records birthed the No. 5 rapper on the list, Drake, with $90 million.

