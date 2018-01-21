Who got nominated for SAG Awards? Here's the full list for 2018

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 04: Frances McDorman walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 4, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, 2017 Getty Images)

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations have been announced.The awards air Jan. 21 on TNT and TBS (8 p.m. ET/5 PT) and Kristen Bell hosts. Here are the contenders:

MOVIES

Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Supporting actor

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Cast

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Actress in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Ensemble in a drama series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Ensemble in a comedy series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Life achievement award

Morgan Freeman

