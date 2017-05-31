While the couple has yet to share their official due date, George skipped Sunday's Aurora Prize for Awaking Humanity event in Yerevan, Armenia, an event he normally co-chairs, to stay home with Amal.

"This year, (Clooney) has a good excuse for not being here, he's about to become a father," host David Ignatius told the crowd.

In a video message, Clooney explained why he couldn't make the trip. "I really would have been there but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there I could never come home," he joked.

The couple also skipped Cannes this year after attending previous years' festivals together. At CinemaCon in March, George gave fans an update about the pregnancy, telling Extra that “(Amal) is doing really great."

“She is amazing," he said. "I don’t have anything to do. There is nothing I can do to help, but make tea and stuff."

