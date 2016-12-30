What's happening to Hot 95-7 FM?

(Photo: 95.7 FM)

HOUSTON – Listeners of pop music station 95.7 FM, branded as Hot 95-7 FM, were treated to a creepy robot voice counting down from 3,000 on Friday morning.

Many people went to the station's Facebook page to ask what was going on, but there was no response.

On it's homepage there was a red banner with the tease "WE'RE MAKING SOME CHANGES TO 95-7. TUNE IN AT 12:30PM TO FIND OUT WHAT."

During lunchtime, the radio station finally made its announcement that the station is re-launching as 95.7 as “The Spot.”

The station described its new format as “Houston’s newest adult hits radio station programmed for listeners who love a variety of hits from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s.”

"We worked exhaustively to understand what Houston listeners were missing in the market from their local radio stations,” said Sarah Frazier, SVP/Market Manager, CBS RADIO Houston. “Listeners told us they wanted their own spot to hear their favorite music hits, a spot to relax and energize at work and a spot to feel comfy and complete. This is your Spot, Houston.”

Other stations have done similar stunts to promote big staff changes or a format change.

95.7 FM was previously a country music station before switching to jazz. In 2008 it became a pop station.

