'Weird Al' to perform at Stafford Centre in 2018

Recording artist "Weird Al" Yankovic attends Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2017 Getty Images)

STAFFORD, Texas - Pop culture icon 'Weird Al' Yankovic will bring “The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to the Stafford Centre on April 24, 2018.

According to the Stafford Centre, 'Weird Al' is taking a break from the high-octane theatric that he is known for and is opting for no costumes, no props and no video screens. It’s just Al and his band of three decades hanging out on stage playing music.

Drawing from a back catalogue of 14 studio albums, he promises to deliver a different set list every night - no two shows along the tour will be the same.

Pre-sale tickets start on October 19 at 10:00 a.m. Use pre-sale password “Weird” at https://staffordcentre.ticketforce.com/ . For more information, please contact the Stafford Centre box office at 281-208-6900 or www.staffordcentre.com

