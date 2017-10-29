Weinstein scandal: Rose McGowan talks about refusing $1 million in hush money

Rose McGowan is pictured arriving at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles. The actress is scheduled to address The Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Harvey Weinstein scandal continues in Hollywood after more actors, including Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah, have gone on the record and shared their own stories about encounters with the movie mogul.

Here are the latest developments:

Rose McGowan says someone in Weinstein camp offered hush money

A day after McGowan appeared in Detroit at the Women's Convention and did not say the movie mogul's name in the opening speech, she was quoted Saturday in The New York Times saying that as recently as September, she was offered $1 million in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement from someone in Weinstein's inner circle.

While she had reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein in 1997 related to a hotel encounter, McGowan, who has been working on a memoir, learned this summer that deal had never included a confidentiality clause.

The Charmed star, who talked privately about the Weinstein hotel incident and referred to it vaguely in social media, told The Times: “I had all these people I’m paying telling me to take it so that I could fund my art.”

She said she responded by asking for $6 million, in what The Times describes as "part counteroffer, part slow torture of her former tormentor." She added: “I figured I could probably have gotten him up to three. But I was like — ew, gross, you’re disgusting, I don’t want your money, that would make me feel disgusting.”

Within a day after a Times article was published detailing decades of accusations of Weinstein's sexual harassment, aggression and misconduct toward women, McGowan says she had her lawyer withdraw her counteroffer. McGowan’s lawyer, Paul Coggins, confirmed to The Times that the actress received the offer.

According to The Times, Weinstein spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said that “Mr. Weinstein unequivocally denies any allegations of nonconsensual sex.”

The first post-scandal Weinstein movie is a failure

The Weinstein Company quietly released its first movie since the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal emerged — and it made nearly nothing.

Horror sequel Amityville: The Awakening, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh and Bella Thorne, played Saturday only on 10 screens for Halloween weekend audiences, earning just $742.

The long-delayed movie, produced by Jason Blum (Get Out, Split) has been streaming for free on Google Play since mid-October.

Contributing: Kim Willis and The Associated Press

