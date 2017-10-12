Weinstein: Rose McGowan's Twitter account restricted; Seth MacFarlane on Oscars comment

Harvey Weinstein. (Photo: YANN COATSALIOU, AFP/Getty Image)

Rose McGowan's Twitter account has been limited, the actress revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday night, in the wake of the bombshell allegations of sexual harassment and assault by Harvey Weinstein.

"THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE," McGowan captioned a screenshot of a Twitter notice indicating her account violated Twitter rules and has been temporarily limited.

McGowan had been vocal on Twitter Wednesday, claiming The Weinstein Company, where Weinstein worked and was a board member until his firing Sunday, had known about the allegations against the movie producer.

Twitter did not provide comment when asked by USA TODAY, citing privacy and security reasons.

CBS interviews former Weinstein assistant: CBS This Morning ran an interview Thursday morning with a source the outlet reports is a former assistant to Weinstein.

The assistant, who CBS reported worked for Weinstein in the early 2000s and who asked not be identified and for his voice to be altered, told Bianna Golodryga "It was no secret that he had scores of women all across the globe."

However, as Golodryga reported, the assistant "never knowingly helped facilitate Weinstein's alleged secret meetings" and that Weinstein was "known to be a philanderer and that they all assumed it was consensual."

"We would be told at two o'clock so and so was coming to the room. Make yourself scarce," the assistant said. "And we wouldn't even be there. We would be gone. And then he would call us an hour or two later and say, 'OK, come back up.' And that was it."

When asked his feelings when learning of reports that paint his former boss as a sexual predator, the assistant said he felt "Sick. Angry. Disgusted." and "Victimized in our own right. It seems almost like the company was structured from the top to bottom to service whatever it was he was doing," he alleged.

The former assistant added, "I hope this is a watershed moment. This is unacceptable. And it should never happen again."

Seth MacFarlane hosts the Oscars on Feb. 24, 2013 in Hollywood. (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

Seth MacFarlane clarifies his Harvey Weinstein joke: Seth MacFarlane addressed a remark he made while announcing the nominations for best supporting actress for the Oscars held in 2013.

"Congratulations," MacFarlane said at the time. "You five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein."

The Orville creator offered an explanation for his remarks on Twitter Wednesday.

"In 2011, my friend and colleague Jessica Barth, with whom I worked on the Ted films, confided in me regarding her encounter with Harvey Weinstein and his attempted advances," MacFarlane claimed. "She has since courageously come forward to speak out. It was with this account in mind that, when I hosted the Oscars in 2013, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to take a hard swing in his direction.

"Make no mistake, this came from a place of loathing and anger," MacFarlane clarified. "There is nothing more abhorrent and indefensible than abuse of power such as this. I respect and applaud my friend Jessica and those sharing their stories for their decision to come forward, and for being champions of the truth."

Weinstein covers Time: The magazine revealed its latest cover early Thursday morning. Over a black and white photo of the accused reads red text that says "Producer. Predator. Pariah."

Cara Kelly contributed to this report.

