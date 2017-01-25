Watch M. Night Shyamalan's daughter slay the national anthem

M. Night Shyamalan's Daughter, Saleka Crushes Nat'l Anthem at the Philadelphia 76ers Game (Photo: YouTube)

M. Night Shyamalan must be a proud pop.

Last night, the director's daughter, Saleka, performed the national anthem before the Philadelphia 76ers game -- and she nailed it.

But that’s not the only reason for him to smile. His psychological thriller Split exceeded box-office expectations over the weekend with an estimated $40.2 million in ticket sales. The film, which was made for less than $10 million, stars James McAvoy as a man with multiple personalities.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=14&v=6IlxmXh_bwo

