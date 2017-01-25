Watch M. Night Shyamalan's daughter slay the national anthem

Last night, the director's daughter, Saleka, performed the national anthem before the
But that’s not the only reason for him to smile. His psychological thriller Split exceeded box-office expectations over the weekend with an estimated $40.2 million in ticket sales. The film, which was made for less than $10 million, stars
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=14&v=6IlxmXh_bwo
(© 2017 USA TODAY)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs