WATCH: Interview with the award-winning star of ‘This is Us,' Sterling K. Brown

ST. LOUIS — Sunday night's episode of "This is Us" answered a lot of questions for fans. But it's one of those shows, people just can't seem to get enough of.

Especially when it comes to getting the exclusive scoop on St. Louis' own Sterling K. Brown.

Our Anthony Slaughter made an exclusive stop at Sterling's home office.

Sterling K. Brown is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. He was recently awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series, a first for an African American.

It's a historic achievement for a St. Louis native who just happens to Anthony Slaughter's uncle. They caught up recently for a long overdue playdate with their kids in Beverly Hills. Then headed to Sterling's home office for a heart-to-heart about all those statues.

"First African American male to win this in 75 years in the history of the Globes," said Sterling. "So, it's kind of special, it's really, really cool."

The long-awaited recognition seems to still be sinking in.

"So when they actually said my name, I was all like, shucky ducky, quack, quack," said Sterling. "Like it actually went down, you know what I'm saying?"

He delivered an unforgettable speech. He tells Anthony it was pretty much off the cuff.

"I didn't write anything for the Golden Globes, I knew I wanted to thank my wife first because I had a little bit of PTSD once I got up there and I thought they were going to cut me off at any second,” he said.

"The interesting part of it is, that this Jewish man, Dan Fogelman had the fortitude to say, no we're going to write this black character and if there's something I don't know I'm going to get some black writers in my writers' room so that I can fully develop this character in the most authentic way possible," said Sterling. "So, to have that freedom to be able to inject all of me into something is been a dream come true."

A dream traced back to his childhood and Sterling's love for the movies.

"I would ask could I get some popcorn, can I get to the aisle to get across the go the bathroom and you would be shhhh," said Anthony. "What was that?"



"I am a fairly jovial individual, but I take my cinema quite seriously," said Sterling. "And I'm spending money to go to these flicks Jack, if people making me miss what's happening, I'm not a happy camper."

One thing that does make him happy: his role on NBC's award-winning drama "This is Us."

"I had no idea that they were doing flashbacks and stuff, that you were the kids," said Anthony. "You didn't understand from the pilot? Aww, you were sleeping, grandmother called me and said the same thing 'Oh you their children?' I'm like momma you can't be folding clothes while you're watching my show now," said Sterling.

All joking aside, Sterling admits playing Randall Pearson is the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Like I love Randall, I really do," said Sterling. "Like people will come up to me and say oh Randall breaks my heart, Randall breaks my heart, this dude I just want to give a big hug every time I see him."

