Watch: 'Black Panther' trailer unleashes a fearsome Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman from Marvel Studios’ "Black Panther” attends the San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 Marvel Panel in Hall H on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. ©Marvel Studios 2016 Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2016 Getty Images)

Hail to the king, baby.

Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther had an auspicious debut fighting for #TeamIronMan in last year's blockbuster Captain America: Civil War, but he's digging his claws into his first solo film Black Panther (out Feb. 16, 2018). The first trailer for director Ryan Coogler's superhero movie debuted during Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday night and you can check it out below:

On mobile? Watch the trailer here.

The footage gave us a great look at Wakanda, the supremely high-tech African country that everybody else in the world thinks is a third-world nation, as well as its young king T'Challa (Boseman) in action, a peek at Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira as warrior women Nakia and Okoye, a big dose of Avengers: Age of Ultron baddie Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) and just a glimpse at new villain Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

