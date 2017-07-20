Was Beyonce's wax figure whitewashed? Madame Tussauds blames 'flash photography'

Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As if Beyoncé wasn't still recovering from the birth of her twins, she now has a minor whitewashing scandal on her hands.

Internet users are claiming Madame Tussauds, the famous chain of wax-figure museums, whitewashed Beyoncé after a tweet featuring an unfortunate-looking statue of the star went viral this week. The list of celebrities Twitter thinks the statue actually looks like, instead of Bey, includes Lindsay Lohan, Mariah Carey, Hillary Duff and Britney Spears.

While the photo making the rounds on Twitter isn't an official museum shot, it looks nearly identical to a statue at Madame Tussauds' Orlando location.

In a statement to TheWrap, Madame Tussauds attributed the statue's questionable coloring to the room's lighting, suggesting flash photography may be to blame. "At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," the statement reads. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage."

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

The viral statue isn't the only Madame Tussauds wax figure of Beyonce, with various fake Beys traveling between different museum locations for display. As Twitter sleuths discovered, many of the other wax figures look nothing like the singer.

The second Beyoncé seen above is from rival Louis Tussaud Waxworks, while the third is another Madame Tussauds creation.

To add insult to Bey fans' injury, Madame Tussauds unveiled a wax figure of Kylie Jenner this week that looks frighteningly like the star.

Jenner posed with the statue, and at first glance, it's tough to tell them apart.

In fairness to Madame Tussauds, not all of their representations of Beyoncé are as bad as their Orlando one, with the museum unveiling a servicable statue of the star in London in 2014.

