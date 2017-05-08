Want a chance to meet Chris Pratt in Hawaii? Donate to Seattle Children's

Actor Chris Pratt (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Maxim) (Photo: Michael Buckner, 2015 Getty Images)

"Guardians of the Galaxy" star and former Lake Stevens resident Chris Pratt is asking you to donate to help Seattle Children's -- and you might get to meet him on the set in the process.

Pratt, who is in Hawaii filming "Jurassic World 2," is teaming up with Makenna Schwab, 14, to raise money for the hospital. Schwab has Larsen Syndrome, a rare connective tissue disorder. The National Institutes of Health says "affected individuals are usually born with inward- and upward-turning feet (clubfeet) and dislocations of the hips, knees, and elbows." Schwab has undergone 15 surgeries at Seattle Children's.

Pratt wants you to help other kids like Schwab. He posted this on Instagram.

“Wanna come visit me on the set of the #jurassicworld sequel? In HAWAII!?!? The answer is, “YES!” Of course you do! Click the link in my bio. $10 for a chance to enter and every dollar goes towards an amazing cause!!!!!! Click the link to learn more about the contest and the amazing charity your $10 will benefit! Enter as many times as you want. And I’ll see you in Hawaii!!! By the way I’m going to bug you I’ll until you do this so you might as well just do it now. With love!!!”

One of the people who donates will win a round-trip for four to Oahu to visit Pratt on the set of "Jurassic World 2" and get a sneak peek of the film.

