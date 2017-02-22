Video of Harrison Ford flying over an plane surfaces

A video surfaced Tuesday showing actor and turned pilot
The 45-second clip showed Ford, 74, flying his yellow, single-engine
In released audio from air traffic control tower, Ford is heard asking, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?", AP reported.
The
Landing on a taxiway instead of a runway as instructed is a safety no-no under FAA rules. After an investigation, Ford could receive a warning letter or even have his pilot's license suspended.
This is not the first time the Hollywood star has had a close encounter while maneuvering an airplane.
Back in March 2015, the longtime flying enthusiast crash-landed his vintage single-engine airplane on a golf course after taking off from
Ford was praised for making an emergency landing without hurting anyone else.
