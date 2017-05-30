KHOU
VIDEO: Kathy Griffin 'beheads' Trump in photoshoot

Megan Yoder , TEGNA 5:14 PM. CDT May 30, 2017

The visual is stark-- solemn faced, comedian Kathy Griffin holds a bloodied, gory head in front of her. The subject of the beheading? The commander in chief himself.

Well, at least a replica of him. 

The image and accompanying video, shot by photographer Tyler Shields, was posted by TMZ and on Griffins' Twitter account on Tuesday before the shoot's official release. 

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

In her tweet, Griffin said she captioned the photo "there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming of his... wherever," a reference to a comment made by then-candidate Trump about news personality Megyn Kelly.

Griffin clarified in a subsequent tweet that she intended the photo to be taken as a jest at the "Mocker in Chief":

Shields also posted the gory video preview on his YouTube account:

See a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot here: 

