VERIFY: Are Chip and Joanna Gaines rumors true?

Our Verify team is tackling posts that are popping up in a lot of Facebook feeds. They imply that “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have split up or that she’s leaving the show.

Our face checkers discovered if you click on the links, they take you to advertisements or fake news articles. It’s a classic example of click bait.

Joanna Gaines recently posted a statement on her blog to shoot down all of the rumors out there. She said the family is working on season five.

She's not leaving the show or starting a skin care line. Check out our blog to learn more: https://t.co/eRnMBO6wpJ — Magnolia (@magnolia) July 10, 2017

So we can verify this one is false. Chip and Jo are not leaving each other – or the show.

