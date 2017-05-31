Venus Williams hints Serena is expecting a baby girl

Jan 28, 2017; Melbourne, Australia; Serena Williams (right) celebrates with her trophy after defeating her sister Venus Williams and winning the Australian Open. (Photo: Martin Richard/Presse Sports via USA TODAY NETWORK, Presse Sports)

Venus Williams appears to have accidentally announced her pregnant sister Serena is expecting a girl.

After her second-round win at the French Open, Venus was asked what she wanted the baby to call her.

She said: “She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt’.”

Then she joked that she and her sisters, Lyndrea and Isha Price, have talked about baby names.

"We're all like, 'Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.' We all want the baby to be named after us."

Serena, who is about six months pregnant, was at Roland Garros on Wednesday, watching her older sister beat Kurumi Nara of Japan in straight sets.

