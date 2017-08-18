Trey Songz reaches plea deal on reduced charges in Detroit arrest

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 01: Recording artist Trey Songz performs at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on June 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

DETROIT — Trey Songz, the R&B singer accused of punching a Detroit police sergeant after a concert, pleaded guilty to two reduced counts of disturbing the peace Friday and apologized.

Tremaine Neverson, his real name, will serve 18 months of non-reporting probation, undergo a drug and substance abuse screening and complete anger management classes as part of the sentence agreement reached in the case. He won't serve any jail time.

“I’d just like to give my apologies to the city of Detroit,” Neverson said during the hearing. “I love Detroit.”

He said he's been coming to the city for more than 12 years and it wasn't his intention to disturb the peace.

The R&B artist appeared before Wayne County Circuit Judge Lawrence Talon in the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in Detroit and was sentenced on the two misdemeanors.

In December, police went to the singer's dressing room following on-stage mayhem that happened when the performer was told his show at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit was over and he had to leave the stage.

Police said Neverson, 32, threw things and a cameraman was hit and injured with a microphone stand. When police went to arrest him, Neverson punched a police sergeant in the head, officials said.

He was initially charged with a felony count of assaulting a police officer causing injury, which is punishable by up to four years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail, officials said. Those charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

One of his attorneys, Gabi Silver, told the court today that Neverson has no prior criminal history, accepted responsibility for his role that night and is a charitable man.

She said what happened "appears to be an isolated incident.”

Neverson, a contemporary R&B singer, songwriter and producer, debuted in 2005 and had five albums that reached the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart in the first 10 years of his career, according to Billboard. He's been nominated for multiple Grammy awards.

He's also had roles in the films Texas Chainsaw 3D and Baggage Claim among others, according to the Internet Movie Database.

