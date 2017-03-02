KHOU
Tom Hanks keeps the White House press corps caffeinated

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , KHOU 11:57 PM. CST March 02, 2017

The White House press corps arrived to work on Thursday to find that actor Tom Hanks had sent them a shiny new espresso machine.

His present included a note that plays off a Superman catchphrase: "To the White House Press Corps: Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth Part."

Giving the press corps coffee machines has become something of a tradition for the actor.

Back in 2004, he stopped by the White House press room and found journalists drinking coffee from a vending machine, per the Los Angeles Times.

Hanks took matters into his own hands and got them an espresso machine, saying he hoped it would make "the 24-hour news cycle a bit more pleasant."

He swung by again in 2010, and, after seeing the machine's dirty coffee filter, sent along a new machine for those "poor slobs." 

Thanks, T. Hanks.

