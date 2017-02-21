Tom Hanks is writing his first book, a collection of short stories

Uncommon Type: Some Stories will include 17 tales, each involving the clickety-clack of a different typewriter. Hanks collects vintage typewriters and owns more than 100 of them, according to Knopf.
In a statement, Hanks, 60, who began writing the book in 2015, said: “In the two years of working on the stories, I made movies in New York, Berlin,
Sonny Mehta, editor in chief of Knopf, said he first read a story by Hanks in The New Yorker several years ago and “was struck by both his remarkable voice and command as a writer. I had hoped there might be more stories in the works. Happily for readers, it turns out there were.”
According to Knopf, Hanks' stories will focus on subjects such as “an immigrant arriving in New York City after his family and life have been torn apart by his country’s civil war; a man who bowls a perfect game (and then another, and another), becoming ESPN’s newest celebrity; an eccentric billionaire and his faithful executive assistant on the hunt for something larger in America; and the junket life of an actor.”
