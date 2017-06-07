Tom Cruise nearly killed himself trying to take a selfie on 'The Mummy' set

NEW YORK — Tom Cruise doesn't do anything half-hearted.
The fearless action icon is known for his death-defying stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies, whether he's scaling the world's tallest building in Dubai or hanging off the side of a plane during takeoff.
Cruise brings that same intrepid spirit to Universal's big-budget reboot of The Mummy (in theaters Thursday night), in which he plays cocky tomb raider Nick Morton, who accidentally unleashes a vengeful Egyptian spirit (Sofia Boutella) and gets cursed in the process.
But his boldest move is one fans won't see onscreen: snapping selfies between takes while hanging from a helicopter 2,000 feet over the Namibian desert. Co-star Courtney B. Vance witnessed the epic photo session firsthand.
Wallis added: "He loved taking my phone and hanging out of things in dangerous situations taking pictures of himself. I'd look for my phone and be like, 'Oh, my God, he's going to kill himself doing that!' "
Cruise confirmed to us that, yes, he will do virtually anything for a good picture.
"I just really wanted a different kind of a shot," Cruise explained. "So I had my seat belt just (loose enough) to hang out. It was fun."
Mummy director Alex Kurtzman was frequently surprised by Cruise's sense of humor — a sharp 180 from his roguish, morally bankrupt character in the film.
"He's very serious and very intense, but what people don't know is that he really does like to play jokes," Kurtzman said. "There were moments when we were shooting in an underwater tank and (he and Annabelle) kept dunking each other in the water. And I kept looking at him like, 'This is not the image people have of Tom Cruise.' "
