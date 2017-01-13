Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday: Who will perform at the inauguration?

Toby Keith at American Country Countdown Awards on May 1, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images for dcp)

On Friday, Organizers of Donald Trump's pre-inaugural welcome concert announced a talent lineup featuring country star Toby Keith, actress and singer Jennifer Holliday and Ray Donovan star Jon Voight.

Other performers at next Thursday's Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration: Lee Greenwood, southern rockers 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys, DJ RaviDrums and The Frontmen of Country, featuring Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart and Richie McDonald.

There was some initial confusion Friday after publicists for Holliday, Keith and Voight at first declined to confirm to USA TODAY that their clients would perform.

Eventually, Holliday's agent told USA TODAY that Holliday verbally accepted an offer from the Trump inaugural committee and also signed an offer. "We want to be clear that an offer does not constitute a contract, but based on her acceptance of the offer, we have received a contract from the Inaugural Committee and have forwarded this to Jennifer," said Jeff Epstein in an email.

Keith's publicist, Elaine Schock, said in an email to USA TODAY that Keith was confirmed as a performer and issued a statement on his behalf. "I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military," it said, noting his previous performances for George W. Bush, Barack Obama and the USO.

As for Voight, "He is attending, not performing," said his publicist Siri Garber in an email to USA TODAY.

But country star Greenwood, most famous for his signature song, God Bless the U.S.A., was happy to confirm his participation in his fourth inauguration ceremony.

Holliday's participation ignited pushback on Twitter from some Trump opponents who accused her of betraying her fan base. Holliday, in an interview with the New York Times, said she told Trump's committee she voted for Hillary Clinton, but she would sing "for America" at the concert.

“I don’t have a dog in this fight," she said. "I’m just a singer, and it’s a welcome concert for the people on the Mall.”

The latest talent announcement bolsters an inaugural lineup that so far has been noticeably short on star power, with organizers insisting that Trump himself is the celebrity-in-chief.

Trump will speak at the concert at the Lincoln Memorial, which is billed as a "tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power." The free show will feature fireworks and military bands and will be available for live broadcast.

"We're going to do something incredible," Trump said in a tweeted video promoting the concert.

Holliday is best known for her Tony-winning role in Dreamgirls on Broadway. Voight, an Oscar-winning actor and father of Angelina Jolie, is one of a handful of prominent Hollywood conservatives and a vocal Trump supporter.

The celebrity wattage for Trump's inaugural festivities doesn't rival that of those of Barack Obama, which attracted Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and U2. But Trump says the swearing-in festivities should be about the people, not the elites.

The bold-faced names will be out in force Saturday for a women's march that organizers expect will attract 100,000 people to Washington. America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, Cher and Julianne Moore are said to be attending. .

Those confirmed to perform at Trump's Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony include singer Jackie Evancho, the Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Evancho, who also has been criticized for agreeing to perform, said she hoped her performance will "bring people together."

"I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I'm singing," Evancho said in an interview airing Sunday on CBS This Morning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.