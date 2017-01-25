Tim Daly breaks both legs skiing at Sundance

That's not how anyone wants to end their Sundance experience.
Madam Secretary star
"Broke my right ankle and left knee skiing. Simultaneously! How's that for talent? I'm all good," he wrote.
According to Variety, the 60-year-old actor is having surgery on Wednesday, followed by six to eight weeks of recovery. Despite his injury, Madam Secretary is not expected to delay production, with the show's writers working on ways to accommodate Daly's situation in the script.
Options include the writers including Daly’s injury into the show's plot, or using camera trickery to shoot around it, similar to how shows accommodate actresses' pregnancies.
Daly is expected to appear in all the episodes in the upcoming third season of the CBS show, in which he stars alongside his real-life girlfriend
