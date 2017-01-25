Tim Daly breaks both legs skiing at Sundance

Actor Tim Daly attends the 2014 Annual Garden Brunch at the Beall-Washington House on May 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

That's not how anyone wants to end their Sundance experience.

Madam Secretary star Tim Daly broke both legs in a skiing accident while vacationing at Sundance, the actor confirmed on Twitter Wednesday.

"Broke my right ankle and left knee skiing. Simultaneously! How's that for talent? I'm all good," he wrote.

According to Variety, the 60-year-old actor is having surgery on Wednesday, followed by six to eight weeks of recovery. Despite his injury, Madam Secretary is not expected to delay production, with the show's writers working on ways to accommodate Daly's situation in the script.

Options include the writers including Daly’s injury into the show's plot, or using camera trickery to shoot around it, similar to how shows accommodate actresses' pregnancies.

Daly is expected to appear in all the episodes in the upcoming third season of the CBS show, in which he stars alongside his real-life girlfriend Téa Leoni .

