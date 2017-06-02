Thousands expected a Free Press Summer Fest this weekend

Thousands are expected at Eleanor Tinsley Park this weekend for the 2017 Free Press Summer Fest. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Thousands are expected at Eleanor Tinsley Park this weekend for the 2017 Free Press Summer Fest.

More than 55 bands will be playing over the next two days, including Houston’s own Solanfe, Lorde, Cage the Elephant, Tove Lo and many more.

For the last two years, the event had to be moved to NRG Park because of bad weather. Rain is expected this weekend.

Tap/click here to view the latest forecast.

For those attending the festival, keep in mind there are several items prohibited on festival grounds, including chairs, glass and metal containers, umbrellas and more. Tap/click here for a full list of prohibited items.

For more information on Free Press Summer Fest transportation and parking, tap/click here.

