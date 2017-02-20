KHOU
Blue Ivy steals the NBA All-Star game with pregnant Beyonce, Jay Z

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY , KHOU 11:27 AM. CST February 20, 2017

The Carters, who will soon be a family of five, convened courtside for Sunday's NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. And just like at the GrammysBlue Ivycaptured our attention. Our apologies to LeBron James and his fellow athletes.

Let us review all the moments we couldn't take our eyes off Beyoncé and Jay Z's 5-year-old. Like when she was delighted by cotton candy, which was blue, natch.

 

Or when she counted on both hands – we assume – the number of siblings arriving soon.

 

And when she worked a pose with her mom on the court.

 

But also recognized the value of a candid.

Here she is sending Snapchats of Bey's Gucci fan to her friends, we assume.

 

But that didn't let her get distracted from empathizing with her dad at what appears to be a nail-biting moment.

 

While the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference, we all know who the real winner was.

 

