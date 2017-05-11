'The Voice' to add Kelly Clarkson as coach next spring

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Singer Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during "VH1 Divas" 2012 at The Shrine Auditorium on December 16, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, 2012 Getty Images)

The Voice is adding a coach who knows what it's like to be a singing competition contestant: American Idol's inaugural champion Kelly Clarkson.

Three-time Grammy winner Clarkson, who is joining the series for its 14th season in spring 2018, is the second Idol competitor to join the NBC singing competition's coaching panel this week. Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, a top-10 finisher in Idol's third season, will appear on this fall's edition.

The Voice appears to be signing the singers pre-emptively, preventing ABC's 2018 revival of Fox's former hit Idol from hiring them.

Clarkson will join veteran Voice coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, with a fourth panelist to be announced at a later date. Hudson will team with Levine, Shelton and Miley Cyrus.

In a statement Thursday, Clarkson who has worked with The Voice as an adviser and performer, says she is excited about the season-long role with the Emmy-winning series.

“We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special," she said. "I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

Hudson is also a Voice fan and show collaborator, having served as a coach of the United Kingdom version earlier this year.

