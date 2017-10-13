The 'Stranger Things' Season 2 trailer features a retro Halloween, a curly-haired Eleven

(Photo: Netflix)

Friday the 13th just got a whole lot spookier, because the final Season 2 trailer forStranger Things has dropped — and it's sending shivers up our spine.

Set in 1984 on Halloween night, The action-packed trailer shows us glimpses of the characters who are fighting together to find out what's going on in Hawkins, including Joyce (Winona Ryder), Steve (Joe Keery) and more.

Will and Eleven are back from the Upside Down, but not everything is right-side up.

"On Halloween night, Will saw a sort of shadow," Mike (Finn Wolfhard) says in the retro-looking trailer. "Maybe all this is happening for a reason."

And Chief Hopper (David Harbour) knows these aren't just "nightmares."

"It's happening," he says in the trailer.

A menacing-looking Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) makes an appearance in the clip, sporting short, curly hair — quite a departure from the buzzcut we've come to associate with her.

Season 2 comes to Netflixon Oct. 27.

Check out the full trailer in the video above.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM