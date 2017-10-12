'The Princess Bride' hits theaters again for 30th anniversary showing

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright in The Princess Bride (1987) (Photo: MGM studios)

A Hollywood classic is making its way back to the big screen.

It seem inconceivable, but the film "The Princess Bride" has held a place in modern pop culture for three decades.

In honor of the film's anniversary, some theaters across the country are holding special screenings on Oct. 15 and Oct. 18.

Three theaters in Houston will be showing the film: Studio 30 Houston, Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24, Houston Marq*E Stadium 23.

The movie's all-star cast includes Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal and Christopher Guest.

"The Princess Bride" was produced by Oscar-nominated director Rob Reiner and Oscar-winning screenwriter William Goldman.

