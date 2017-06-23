'The Lion King' returns to the Hobby Center

A behind-the-scenes look at the the return of Disney's hit Broadway musical The Lion King to the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo: Christine Di Stadio, KHOU)

HOUSTON - The return of Disney's hit Broadway musical The Lion King is finally here!

For four weeks, the popular stage musical will come to life at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

The musical is in it's 19th year and has been seen by more than 85 million people around the world. It has won a total of six Tony Awards and more than 70 major arts awards. Awards include best in choreography, costume design and more.

Photos: Behind-the-scenes look at The Lion King

The musical is known for its score which features popular songs from the animated film such as "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and "Shadowland" by Elton John and Tim Rice.

Audience members will be able to relive all of their favorite "Lion King" moments. And of course, Pride Rock will be proudly displayed on stage.

In North America, The Lion King has been seen by more than 17 million people and made over $1.2 billion. Having already played in more than 70 cities across the country, it will make its return to the Hobby Center on June 27.

The performance schedule for June 27 to July 23 at the Hobby Center is listed below:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays | 7:30 p.m.

Fridays | 8 p.m.

Saturdays | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays | 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.n.

Monday, July 3 | 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4 | No performance

For more information, visit here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV