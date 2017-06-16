Texas Music Festival offers rare opportunities

Every year for the past 28 years young classical music virtuosos have been invited to spend a month on the University of Houston campus upping their game during sessions with master instructors.

HOUSTON – Every year for the past 28 years young classical music virtuosos have been invited to spend a month on the University of Houston campus upping their game during sessions with master instructors.

This year the tradition continues at the Texas Music Festival.

Almost 100 musicians are on campus for a rare and wonderful educational and artistic experience.

As a bonus for the public, there are lectures regularly and on Saturday nights there are concerts.

Tickets are $25 for the concerts. The last one takes place on July 1st. They are held in the Moores Opera House on Cullen at UH Entrance 16.

As for lectures, there is one Friday at 7 p.m.by world renown rare violin expert Florian Lionhard who just flew in from London. He is expected to give a fascinating talk about how he can differentiate between a $10 million violin and one that is worth only a tiny fraction of that amount. He collects and sells rare violins, like Stradivarius.

For more info on lectures and concerts during the Texas Music Festival, click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV