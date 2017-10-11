Terry Crews shares story of sexual assault, receives praise from fellow celebs

Actor Terry Crews arrives for the premiere of The Lego Ninjago Movie in Los Angeles, California on September 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, This content is subject to copyright.)

Celebrities have Terry Crews' back.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor alleged sexual misconduct against "a high level Hollywood executive" via Twitter Tuesday. And fellow members of Hollywood were quick to share their support.

Crews tweeted that the scorching allegations of sexual harassment against Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein were causing "PTSD."

"Why?" Crews continued. "Because this kind of thing happened to ME."

He said that while attending a Hollywood event last year, an executive "groped my privates." Crews tweeted that he contemplated fighting the man, but then "thought twice about how the whole thing would appear."

"'240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho' would be the headline the next day," Crews predicted. "Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left."

In his thread, Crews said he did not take further action out of fear of being "ostracized," reasoning it was "par (for) the course when the predator has power (and) influence."

"I let it go," he said. "And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go."

Crews alleged "Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator" and acknowledged sexual harassment and assault isn't restricted to the borders of Tinseltown.

"Hollywood is not the only business (where) this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone," he tweeted. "Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless."

Crews' representative did not immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment. The Huffington Post reported that a representative for Crews said they would not be commenting further.

