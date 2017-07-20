YouTube TV expands to Houston

YouTube TV is a new service aimed at cord cutters. (Photo: Jefferson Graham)

HOUSTON -- YouTube is ready to take on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming media services.

The service has now expanded to several more cities, including Houston, D.C. and Atlanta.

Earlier this year the Google-owned video network announced YouTube TV would be a new subscription service offering a collection of TV channels aimed at cord cutters who think their cable bills are too high.

It officially launched in other cities in April and will soon launch in Dallas as well.

The charge is $35 monthly, and the 40 channels include the four top broadcast networks, CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox, and top cable channels like USA, Bravo, MSNBC and Fox News.

Missing are the Turner channels, including CNN, Cartoon Network and TNT, the Viacom networks, including Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, and Nickelodeon, Scripps (Food Network and Home and Garden) and HBO.

Unlike the Hulu service, which offers the ability to watch TV shows from NBC, ABC and Fox without commercials, or CBS's All-Access service, YouTube TV shows from the networks will all have ads.

In seeking to take on the established players, YouTube is banking on its mostly young, millennial audience springing for a monthly subscription to watch network and cable TV shows.

YouTube is the number one video service, and says some 1 billion hours of videos are watched daily on its network. That includes music videos, clips from the lTV late-night comics and cute animal videos.

(USA TODAY contributed to this report.)

