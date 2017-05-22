KHOU
'Young & the Restless' preempted, rescheduled

KHOU 12:59 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

Due to breaking weather news this morning, Monday May 22, a portion of the “Young & the Restless” was preempted.  The unaired portion will air Tuesday morning at 1:37 a.m.  

Programming guide: http://www.khou.com/about/programming-guide

