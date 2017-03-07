'Will & Grace' stars share pictures from series' revival

The cast of "Will & Grace" has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at production of the series' revival.
Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally shared images on social media over the weekend from the set of the NBC sitcom.
promo shoot secrets #willandgrace @SeanHayes pic.twitter.com/1Wm7UN45tl— Megan Mullally (@MeganOMullally) March 4, 2017
Messing shared a selfie of the group with the caption, "Yeah, this weekend was a little fun." Hayes described returning to his role as "just like riding a bike."
NBC announced in January that it was reviving the series for a 10-episode run set to air next television season. It originally ran from 1998 to 2006.
Just like riding a bike. 😃@MeganOMullally @DebraMessing @EricMcCormack #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/OmpKwNJrlP— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) March 5, 2017
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs