Wednesday's 'Young & Restless' will air Thursday

KHOU 1:51 PM. CDT June 14, 2017

Due to today’s breaking news the Young & Restless was preempted. Below are the air times for Thursday, June 15:

1:37-2:37am - Young & the Restless

2:37-3:37am - T.D. Jakes

3:37-4am - CBS Overnight News (JIP)

