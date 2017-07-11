We finally have a date for Stranger Things season 2

(Photo: Netflix)

It’s been months since we’ve gotten a glimpse at the new season of Stranger Things -- but the wait for more info is over.

Netflix announced Tuesday the second season of the hit series will return on Oct. 27, 2017, and also shared a teaser trailer.

In the teaser, we learn the names of the new nine episodes, which include, "Madmax," "The Boy Who Came Back To Life," "The Pumpkin Patch," "The Palace," "The Storm," "The Pollywog," "The Secret Cabin," "The Brain" and "The Lost Brother."

The official poster for the new season was also released and reveals our favorite gang of bicyclists staring down a deserted road at an ominous, fiery sky.

In a statement, Netflix revealed that Season 2 will start with a rescued Will Byers, but that a “bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.”

Is it a bigger demagorgon? Or something even scarier that was brewed up in Hawkins Lab?

October can’t come soon enough!

