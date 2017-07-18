'Walking Dead' resumes shooting Season 8 after stuntman's death

Production on Season 8 of The Walking Deadresumed Monday, according to reports in Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, following the death last week of stuntman John Bernecker in an on-set accidental fall.

Filming on the Georgia set of AMC's popular zombie series was shut down after the accident last Wednesday when Bernecker, 33, fell head-first onto concrete from a height of about 22 feet, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

A veteran stunt performer, Bernecker was shooting a scene on a balcony and was supposed to fall over a railing onto padding, but missed it by inches.

He was treated initially on the set at the Raleigh Studios in Senoia, Ga., outside Atlanta, then airlifted to an Atlanta medical center and placed on a ventilator.

He died later that day, county coroner Richard Hawk confirmed to USA TODAY. The cause was due to blunt-force trauma. His family opted to donate his organs, according to an AMC condolence statement from showrunner Scott Gimple on Friday.

AMC did not return messages Tuesday from USA TODAY seeking confirmation that cast and crew went back to work on Monday, five days after the accident.

But on Sunday, castmember Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Jadis, posted on Instagram that production would resume the next day.

"As I prepare to work again tomorrow, I'm again thinking of John's friends and family and of John. My heart goes out to you all and to the rest of your set family and families who've known John and his art," she wrote next to a picture of Bernecker.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM