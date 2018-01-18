U2, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar among 2018 Grammys performers

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) -- Even more all-star performers are headed to the Grammys later this month. U2 and Elton John are among the performers that will help celebrate music's biggest show at the 60th Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that U2 and Elton John, who will sing one of his classics with Miley Cyrus, will perform at the Jan. 28 show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Sam Smith and Kendrick Lamar, who is up for seven Grammys, were also added to the lineup. Previously announced performers include Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Pink, SZA, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Alessia Cara, Khalid, Logic, Patti LuPone and Ben Platt.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.