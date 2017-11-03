'Twilight Zone' to get new life on CBS All Access

Cliff Robertson, right, and Willy the dummy appeared in an episode of the original 'Twilight Zone. CBS All Access is bringing back the classic sci-fi franchise. (Photo: CBS/FOX)

After launching a new chapter in the venerable Star Trek franchise this fall, CBS All Access's next stop is The Twilight Zone.

In a Thursday earnings conference call with analysts, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves said the company's streaming service, which recently picked up Star Trek: Discovery for a second season, would reboot Rod Serling's classic sci-fi series, which began on CBS in 1959.

Moonves offered no details regarding production or scheduling during the call. The Hollywood Reporter says Jordan Peele (director of Get Out) would be producing. But CBS would not confirm any details beyond Moonves's statement.

