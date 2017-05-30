TV tonight: 'House of Cards' returns, 'Americans' finale

(Photo: Netflix)

House of Cards

Netflix

House of Cards returns for a fifth season on Netflix on a Tuesday, which may be a surprise to fans who are used to sitting down for a binge on Fridays, the streaming service’s usual release date. The show recently flirted with realism by having its stars tour Washington, D.C., landmarks, photographed by former Obama photographer Pete Souza, but its new season promises to be even darker and more outlandish.

America’s Got Talent

NBC, 8 ET/PT

The reality competition show soared in the ratings last summer thanks to young contestant Grace VanderWaal. It’s back with a new host, Tyra Banks, and new acts. Banks spent years hosting America’s Next Top Model, so she should feel at home with the weird and occasionally wonderful acts that pepper AGT. She takes over from former host Nick Cannon, who announced his departure on less than happy terms in February.

The Americans

FX, 10 ET/PT

Phillip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) are once again racing against the clock while someone’s life is in danger in The Americans’ fifth-season finale. Meanwhile, Stan (Noah Emmerich) faces an uncertain future. The acclaimed show only has one 10-episode season left, so events are set to start spinning towards a conclusion.

