Simone Biles will join Nancy Kerrigan, Mr. T on DWTS

HOUSTON - Houston's Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will join the next cast of Dancing with the Stars, her family confirms with KHOU 11 Sports.

KHOU 11's Matt Musil says Biles will be a part of the popular ABC competition beginning March 20th, confirming earlier reports that she would appear on the show.

Biles, from Spring, twirled and flipped her way into America’s hearts at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. Along with a team gold, she took home individual golds in the all-around, floor exercise and vault.

Nancy Kerrigan, Mr. T, Chris Kattan, Bonner Bolton, Charo, Rashad Jenngins, Heather Morris, Davis Ross, Erika Jayne, Normani Kordei and Nick Viall will also reportedly appear on this season of DWTS.

The full cast was announced Wednesday by the network.

(© 2017 KHOU)