Samantha Bee slams the #MeToo backlash: 'It doesn't have to be rape to ruin your life'

Samantha Bee is back and ready to stand up for the #MeToo movement.

During Full Frontal Wednesday night, the host tackled the "inevitable" backlash to the movement, starting off with the "(expletive) media men list," an anonymously crowd-sourced list of questionable men in the media field that went viral a few months ago.

"The list was essentially like a green book for women only instead of telling black travelers which establishments were friendly, the list told women which men might be hostile, gropey, grabby, pinchy, pervy, plagiarizy and rapey," she explained. "aka the Weinstein Company version of the seven dwarfs."

Bee also tried to explained that the list wasn't meant to put rape, harassment and bad dates "in one bucket."

"What many fail to understand is that it doesn't have to be rape to ruin your life and it doesn't have to ruin your life to be worth speaking out about," she said. "Any kind of sexual harassment or coercion is unacceptable."

She then turned to Aziz Ansari, who was accused of sexual misconduct by an unnamed photographer earlier this week.

"A lot of people are worried about Aziz's career, which no one is trying to end," Bee said. "Because again, we know the difference between a rapist, a workplace harasser and an Aziz Ansari. That doesn't mean we have to be happy about any of them!"

She concluded the segment by referencing the Time's Up pins worn at the Golden Globes.

"Men, if you say you're a feminist, then (expletive) like a feminist. And if you don't want to do that, take off your (expletive) pin because we are not your accessories," she said.

