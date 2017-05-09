'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice gets reprimand for probation slipups

Teresa Giudice attends the Rookie USA Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Bennett Raglin, Getty Images for Haddad)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Real Housewives of New Jersey star on supervised release following her imprisonment for fraud could be in danger of violating her probation after she failed to report two traffic violations, according to a court filing.

Teresa Giudice was ticketed in northern New Jersey last month for talking on her cell phone while driving and for making an illegal left turn in New York last September, according to the filing last week.

She is required to report any contacts with law enforcement to her probation officer within 72 hours, said the filing signed by Donald Martenz Jr., her supervising probation officer. That didn't happen in either case, according to Martenz's report.

Post-prison, Teresa Giudice has a best seller with 'Turning the Tables' Future noncompliance by Giudice "will result in the issuance of a violation petition," the document went on to say.

Her lawyer, James Leonard, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Giudice served nearly a year in prison and was released in December 2015 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. Her husband, Joe, is now serving a 41-month sentence for fraud and failing to pay about $200,000 in taxes.

© 2017 Associated Press