Model Lola Ogunyemi speaks out after controversial Dove ad goes viral

Model Lola Ogunyemi was featured in the controversial Dove ad that showed a black woman removing her top to reveal a smiling white woman underneath. She chatted with Daily Blast Live about the ad and her own personal experiences as a woman in the industry

TEGNA 9:09 AM. CDT October 18, 2017

