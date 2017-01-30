KHOU
Close

Women's Heart Health

Help reduce risks of heart attack or stroke.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:26 AM. CST January 30, 2017

Learn how you can detect the symptoms of heart disease and reduce the risks. For more information or to book an appointment with St. Joseph Medical Center call 713-756-5051 or visit www.sjmctx.com/wow.

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories