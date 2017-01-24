Wine & Veggie Pairing

WINTER BOWL PAIRED WITH Tom Gore Vineyards Chardonnay

Serves 4-6

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 1 hour for beets, 20-25 minutes for everything else

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of olive oil

3 medium golden beets

2 tablespoons of olive oil

4 cups cubed butternut or other winter orange fleshed squash

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 bunches broccolini, 2-3 inches of tough stems removed, about 4-5 cups

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

3 small red onions peeled and cut into wedges

1 cup carrot, boiled until soft

2 cloves garlic

¼ cup tahini

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups cooked red or any color quinoa 1 cup dry quinoa rinsed in cold water in a fine mesh strainer 1 ¾ cups water like rice for about 20 minutes

Method:

Preheat oven to 400F.

Line 4 baking sheets with foil. Rub beets with 1 teaspoon of olive oil, then roast for about 1 hour or until easily pierced with the tip of a sharp knife.