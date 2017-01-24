Wine & Veggie Pairing

WINTER BOWL PAIRED WITH Tom Gore Vineyards Chardonnay
Serves 4-6
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 1 hour for beets, 20-25 minutes for everything else
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon of olive oil
3 medium golden beets
2 tablespoons of olive oil
4 cups cubed butternut or other winter orange fleshed squash
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 bunches broccolini, 2-3 inches of tough stems removed, about 4-5 cups
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
3 small red onions peeled and cut into wedges
1 cup carrot, boiled until soft
2 cloves garlic
¼ cup tahini
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ cup water
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups cooked red or any color quinoa 1 cup dry quinoa rinsed in cold water in a fine mesh strainer 1 ¾ cups water like rice for about 20 minutes
Method:
Preheat oven to 400F.
Line 4 baking sheets with foil. Rub beets with 1 teaspoon of olive oil, then roast for about 1 hour or until easily pierced with the tip of a sharp knife.
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs