Wine & Food Week

Constance McDerby, Chef Clarence Alexander, and Jennifer McKeough talk about the fun festivities at the 2017 Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:18 AM. CDT June 02, 2017

Wine & Food Week in The Woodlands is one of the largest wine and food festivals in the country and features some of America's best chefs and wine experts.
 
For a full listing of events and details for Wine & Food Week, visit their website at WineAndFoodWeek.com
 
Chef Clarence Alexander from Kirby's Steakhouse in The Woodlands whipped up a delicious meal of Pepper Steak, Au Gratin Potatoes, Jalapeno Bacon Mac & Cheese, and a Maryland Style Crab Cake.
 
For a list of the latest specials and events at Kirby's Steakhouse, log on to KirbysSteakhouse.com
 
For more on the wines featured in this segment and on Folio Wine Partners, log on to  FolioWine.com
 

