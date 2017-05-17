KHOU
Close

When The Lights Go Out

Former Boxer David "Nino" Rodriguez talks battling inside and out of the ring and how he wants to help kids stand up to bullying.

GREAT DAY HOUSTON STAFF , KHOU 11:35 AM. CDT May 17, 2017

To purchase a copy of David's book, "When The Lights Go Out," visit Amazon.com.  

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories