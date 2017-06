The wheel mobile event is happening June 10th & 11th at Memorial City from 1 to 5 PM.

Applications will be handed out 1 hour before each of their 3 shows. For more details, visit http://www.khou.com/news/local/wheel-of-fortune-coming-to-houston-in-search-of-contestants/437914238

You can also watch Wheel of Fortune every night at 6:30 PM right here on KHOU 11.

© 2017 KHOU-TV